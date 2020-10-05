Reba McEntire's history with the CMA Awards goes back for decades. She's hosting the show with Darius Rucker in 2020 — a gig she's held four times before — and is a favorite performer and presenter and a multi-time winner.

McEntire's very first CMA Awards nomination — her first two of 50 total — came in 1983, when she was nominated for both Female Vocalist of the Year and the Horizon Award (now New Artist of the Year). Her first win, in the former category, came one year later. McEntire won Female Vocalist of the Year four consecutive years, in fact, from 1984 through 1987; in 1986, she was also named Entertainer of the Year.

McEntire has also hosted the CMA Awards four times: with Randy Travis in 1990, solo in '91, with Vince Gill in '92 and with Dolly Parton and longtime CMA Awards co-host Carrie Underwood in 2019.

McEntire's CMA Awards fashion choices have flowed with the trends over the years, but she's almost always gone for long gowns (and even a pantsuit or two!). No matter the year, though, and even when she's busting a move onstage (just wait ...), she's looked classy and poised.