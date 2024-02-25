Before they settle into the big red coaches' chairs, The Voice coaches are kicking off Season 25 per tradition: With a group performance.

Dressed in ethereal white and backed by a choir, the four coaching acts -- five performers total -- split duties on a soaring rendition of Jackie DeShannon's 1989 pop hit, "Put a Little Love in Your Heart."

The Voice's YouTube channel shared a sneak peek at the performance on Saturday (Feb. 24) -- technically about a week and a half late for Valentine's Day, but a sweet and sentimental message none the less, as fans gear up for the start of the show's next season.

Returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper all did justice to the song's vocal flair, with R&B runs and soaring embellishments. But this live version of "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" got a double dose of country, because McEntire's not the only coach that hails from the country genre this season.

That's right: Dan + Shay are officially entering their first season as Voice coaches, and they went toe-to-toe with the rest of the coaching gang in this performance. As usual for the duo, Shay Mooney handled lead vocals, while Dan Smyers provided hamony and strummed an acoustic guitar.

When Does The Voice Air?

Season 25 of The Voice will begin with a two-part premiere on Monday (Feb. 26) and Tuesday (Feb. 27.)

It's Dan + Shay's first season as coaches, and McEntire's second.

Last season, McEntire was the rookie coach as she stepped up to replace longtime Voice fixture Blake Shelton.

Dan + Shay are the show's first-ever coaching duo, and they'll be seated in an all-new, custom double chair. Though there are two seats, there's only one button -- so the band mates will have to get good at agreeing on snap decisions about which contestants to fight for.

To watch the season premiere of The Voice, tune into NBC on Monday night at 8PM ET.