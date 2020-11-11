Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are co-hosting the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 11), and they are set to take the stage for a very special joint performance. According to a press release, the country singers will team up for a musical tribute to the late Mac Davis, performing "In the Ghetto."

Davis began his career as a songwriter for other artists, and "In the Ghetto" was one of his earliest breaks when Elvis Presley recorded and released it in 1969.

Davis died on Sept. 29, just one day after news broke that he was critically ill after undergoing heart surgery in Nashville. McEntire and Rucker recorded a duet version of "In the Ghetto" in October, and their studio version is slated for release at midnight ET on Wednesday following its CMA Awards debut.

It's just one of a number of special musical moments planned for the CMA Awards in 2020. Jason Aldean will join Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor and Ashley McBryde to open the ceremony this year with a special multi-song musical tribute to Charlie Daniels, who died in July.

Little Big Town are set to pay musical tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died in March. Jon Pardi will honor Joe Diffie, who died on March 29.

The 2020 CMA Awards are set to air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET.

