Reba McEntire + Gwen Stefani Had a Push-Up Contest: See Who Won!

In the words of Snoop Dogg, you can't outdo the queen.

The Voice coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani recently got into a push-up contest on-set, and it quickly became clear that McEntire's not slacking on her exercise routine. She got down on all fours and quickly got to work, showing off perfect form.

From the clip posted on social media, it doesn't look like Stefani even did a single push-up. She was still stretching while McEntire was a few reps in, and once she saw the country legend's game face, she ran away in mock intimidation.

Meanwhile, the Voice's male coaches — Snoop and Michael Bublé — hung back, with Snoop taking on the role of McEntire's cheerleader.

"Let's go, Reba!" he chanted, hyping her up as she easily bested Stefani.

"I'm scared," Stefani said with a laugh, running over to hide behind Snoop Dogg's chair.

"Don't come over here, you're gonna get me beat up," he shot back.

Snoop might not be a strong competitor in the workout department, but during his time as a coach on the show, he's lived up to his reputation as the smoothest wordsmith on set. The legendary rapper and mogul frequently offers up quotable quips and unforgettable sayings. In the same clip as McEntire and Stefani's push-up contest, Snoop also gave the coaches some rhyming words of inspiration to help them power through the final few auditions of the day.

"I need you to hold on tight with all your might 'cause these are the last three contestants of the night," Snoop told each of his three fellow coaches toward the end of the video.

Season 26 of The Voice kicked off last month. The show airs on NBC.