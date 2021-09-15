Reba McEntire got a fireman's rescue when a building she was touring started to crumble around her. Video shows her being helped down from the second story of a very old building in Oklahoma.

It all happened in Atoka, Okla., a 16-mile trot south from McEntire's hometown of Chockie. TMZ shares that she was touring a historic site and was on the second floor when the stairs leading from the second to the third floor collapsed, taking the stairs from the first to second floors out with them (per KOTA-TV).

The fire department needed to be called and McEntire and her crew of seven needed to be helped down a very long ladder. The building is at least 100 years old and was in the middle of a renovation when this happened on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

"While my team and I were in Atoka, O[kla.,] yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed," McEntire writes on Facebook on Wednesday (Sept. 15). "Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

While the singer escaped safely, the celebrity website shares that one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the staircase from the second to the third floor also started to collapse, stranding even more people. A tweet from KTEN news anchor Lisanne Anderson indicates that McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn was with her at the time. She was touring the building for possible use in an upcoming project.

This event comes as McEntire is preparing to release three versions of her hit song "I'm a Survivor." The song will be on Revived Remixed Revisited when it drops on Oct. 8. On social media, she's been leaning hard into the "I'm a Survivor" message, with silly videos like this one:

Additionally, McEntire will be a part of a Lifetime Christmas movie called Christmas in Tune this fall. It first airs on Oct. 22.

