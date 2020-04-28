Reba McEntire Mourns the Statler Brothers’ Harold Reid

Reba McEntire recalled a personal moment with the late Harold Reid, singer for the Statler Brothers. Reid died of kidney failure at age 80 on Friday (April 24).

The Statler Brothers are Country Music Hall of Famers best known for a long string of hits in the 1980s. "Too Much on My Heart" and "Elizabeth" were among their No. 1 hits, but Reid's low octave is best remembered on the Grammy-winning "Flowers on the Wall," the group's first hit, from 1966. They re-cut the song a decade later.

On social media, McEntire recalled Reid presenting her with her first CMA Award, a Female Vocalist of the Year win from 1984.

"The one, the only Harold Reid. We will never forget you," she says. "So many great memories, and I’ll never forget you giving me my very first @cma award. Love always, Reba."

Several country singers have paid tribute to Reid on social media, offering fond messages and memories to country music fans too young or just unaware of the group's catalog.

"The Statlers were on the road with my dad for years, and Harold was a kind and funny man," Rosanne Cash remembers in a tweet.

"Great guy with a great since (sic) of humor and one of the few true bass singers in the business," Charlie Daniels writes.

The Statler Brothers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008. Don and Harold Reid were the actual brothers in the band. No one had the last name of Statler.

Most Popular '80s Country Artists — Who Had the Most Hits?