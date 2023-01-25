Reba McEntire Will Perform Via Livestream at Her Restaurant Opening

Reba McEntire will officially open her brand-new restaurant and bar, Reba's Place, in Atoka, Okla., on Thursday (Jan. 26), and she'll give a very special performance to commemorate the occasion.

The singer announced Wednesday (Jan. 25) that she will perform at the grand opening event, and although it is closed to the public, the performance will stream live on her Facebook page beginning at 6:45PM CT.

The opening of Reba's Place comes more than a year after she announced the new restaurant, bar and music venue at a show at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Okla., in November of 2021. The restaurant is opening in partnership with the City of Atoka and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma joined McEntire onstage to share the news.

Reba's Place is situated in downtown Atoka in a building that previously housed the Masonic Temple. The venue boasts two stories of dining space and a stage for live music. The menu follows McEntire's personal tastes, and customers can enjoy McEntire's “Fancy” steak dinner, street tacos or chicken fried steak. McEntire also included one of her favorite items, pinto beans and corn bread, on the menu.

The bar in the venue is antique and will feature an assortment of beer, wine and spirits. The establishment will also feature memorabilia from the singer's personal archives, and merchandise will be available for purchase.

