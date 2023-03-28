Reba McEntire Offers Prayers After Nashville School Shooting

Reba McEntire turned to social media to offer up prayers after a school shooting in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead.

According to multiple reports, 28-year-old Audrey Hale entered the Covenant School in Nashville — where she was a former student — on Monday morning (March 27) by shooting through a glass side door. She killed three children and three adults over the course of her shooting rampage before a team of law enforcement officers who responded to the scene shot and killed her.

McEntire posted to Instagram on Tuesday (March 28) in regard to the tragedy, writing, "My heart goes out to the families, friends & loved ones of the victims of yesterday's tragedy at The Covenant School in my home city of Nashville, TN."

"I pray that our country will come together and find a solution to stop this from ever happening again," she added.

CNN reports that Hale had stockpiled seven guns that she purchased legally, and she had three of them on her during the school shooting. She had planned the event in advance and drawn a detailed map of the school and a timeline of the shooting, according to officials.