Reba McEntire's "Somehow You Do" is a reminder that we're far stronger than we know. The song comes from the soundtrack for a new movie starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

Written by Diane Warren -- who also wrote McEntire's songs "I'll Be" and "What If" -- and produced by Tony Brown, "Somehow You Do" finds McEntire offering a vote of confidence: You've got this, whatever hurdle this might be for you. "There's better days up ahead / You'll be back on your feet again / And you're gonna be okay," she promises.

"When you think it's the end of the road / It's just 'cause you don't know where the road's leading to," McEntire sings in the chorus. "When you think that the mountain's too high and the ocean's too wide / And you'll never get through / Some way, somehow / Somehow you do."

Four Good Days, the movie in which "Somehow You Do" appears, stars Kunis as 31-year-old Molly, a woman who has struggled with multiple addictions for more than a decade, and Close as Deb, Molly's estranged mother who's still willing to do anything to save her daughter. It's directed by Rodrigo Garcia and based on a true story from Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow.

Four Good Days premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. It's due out in theaters on April 30 and will be available on demand on May 21.

Four Good Days is far from McEntire's first theatrical project, both as a soundtrack contributor and as an actor. The country star made her acting debut in Tremors in 1990 and has, in the years since, even had her own sitcom, Reba, which ran for several years on the WB and then the CW and featured McEntire singing the theme song.

Already in 2021, McEntire has made a surprise cameo in Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo's Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar. In that movie, she plays Trish -- a role that was kept secret until the film became available for streaming in February.

