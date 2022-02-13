Reba McEntire’s Son, Shelby Blackstock Is Married — See Pics From His Fairytale Disney Wedding

Reba McEntire is officially a mother-in-law: Her son, Shelby Blackstock, has tied the knot with his fiancée, Marissa Branch. Both members of the couple shared snippets of their fairytale wedding ceremony on social media, and by the looks of it, their nuptials went down on Saturday night (Feb. 12.)

The wedding took place in Walt Disney World, the same spot where Blackstock proposed during a New Year's trip at the end of 2020. Per her Instagram, Branch is a "Self-proclaimed Disney princess," so it was only appropriate that the ceremony was straight out of a fairytale: The altar was decked out with flowers, with the Disney Magic Castle glowing in the background.

After they tied the knot, Branch and Blackstock took a ride in a Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriage and celebrated with friends and family right on the Magic Castle steps. One of Blackstock's Instagram stories features his mother-son dance with his country superstar mom, who wore a floor-length black gown for the occasion. Their song choice was extra poignant: The mother and son danced to McEntire's own 2005 release "You're Gonna Be (Always Loved By Me,)" which tells the story of a parent's love for her child.

Blackstock's first dance song with his new bride had a country connection, too: He and Branch danced to Kacey Musgraves' "Butterflies." Flip through the photos below to see all the behind-the-scenes moments from the celebration:

Blackstock is McEntire's only child. His dad is Narvel Blackstock, whom McEntire divorced in 2015. He is 31 years old and an accomplished race car driver who dropped out of college to pursue the sport full-time. His older half-brother, Brandon, is Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband.

