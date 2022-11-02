Reba McEntire Placed on Vocal Rest

Reba McEntire's doctor has advised that she not sing for a little while. The country star and actor is officially on vocal rest, meaning three upcoming concerts won't move forward as planned.

Thursday night's (Nov. 3) show in Raleigh, N.C., Friday's show in Columbus, Ohio, and Saturday night's show in Indianapolis, Ind., have all been pushed to December.

"My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," she explains on social media.

All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates. The Ohio show is now happening on Dec. 2 and her North Carolina show is scheduled for the next night. The Indianapolis date at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will happen on Dec. 16. All three will take place after McEntire's 2022 officially wraps on Nov. 19.

The news comes toward the end of what has been an extraordinarily busy season for McEntire. In addition to planning a concert, she's filmed several television projects, including Big Sky for ABC. The Live in Concert Tour will resume in 2023, with Terri Clark back to open once again. Look for McEntire and friends to return to the road on March 9 for a tour that continues through April 15 in New York City.

McEntire's next schedule show is Nov. 10 in Florida, although she's also slated to perform at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 on ABC.