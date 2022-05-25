On May 25, 2005, Garth Brooks finally popped the question to girlfriend and fellow country superstar Trisha Yearwood. They'd been dating for years, and were good friends and collaborators for almost two decades. It was a highly anticipated surprise, but the proposal was overshadowed by another high-profile Oklahoman.

Carrie Underwood won Season 4 of American Idol that same night, becoming country music's first winner. The two events happened within hours of each other, with Underwood accepting her new title in Los Angeles, and Brooks and Yearwood drowning in happy tears in Bakersfield, Calif. Of course, only one of these landmark events was televised on Fox, and for that reason, Underwood's win was the top headline on May 26.

Brooks chose Buck Owens' Crystal Palace as the venue for his marriage proposal. Both he and Yearwood were in attendance for a ceremony to unveil bronze statues of 10 country music legends at the club.

Six years later, the date would become famous again as Scotty McCreery won Season 10 of the reality television show.

