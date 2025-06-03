On June 3, 2000, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw were headlining a show together in Buffalo, N.Y. It was business as usual, but the two friends would wind up in jail before the day was over.

An incident with a horse led to charges of assaulting a sheriff's deputy.

According to news reports from the time, Chesney asked the daughter of a sheriff's deputy if he could ride his horse. He then rode away, ignoring orders to stop. Two officers tried to remove the "She's Got It All" singer, and McGraw and his manager got involved.

A minor scrum broke out, and the lawmen suffered minor injuries.

Get our free mobile app

"But because they had sustained the injuries, the law in New York State says assaulting a police officer is a felony, regardless of the extent of the injuries — from a minor bruise to lacerations and broken bones," Erie County Sheriff Patrick Gallivan told CMT two days after the melee.

Both Chesney and McGraw were arrested, arraigned and released on bail. A year later, all three men — including the manager — were found innocent of any wrongdoing. McGraw and his manager faced up to a year in jail, while Chesney was ultimately charged only with disorderly conduct.

McGraw and Chesney later toured together on the Brothers of the Sun Tour in 2012 without incident.

See Country Stars' Mug Shots