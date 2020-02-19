Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital after a fiery crash that ended the Daytona 500 on Monday (Feb. 17). In a touching video shared on Twitter, the NASCAR racer is seen holding his daughters' hands as he exits.

Wife Krissie Newman shared the video with a simple caption: "Best sight ever!!!" she wrote on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 19).

Just a couple hours earlier she shared another update, a picture of Newman smiling behind his girls. A Roush Fenway Racing statement reveals that he's improved tremendously since the accident and was joking with his daughters and the staff at the Halifax Medical Center.

This comes as good news to fans worried about the 42-year-old after a wreck that started when Ryan Blaney bumped Newman, sending him into the wall. Another vehicle then T-boned Newman's Ford, which flipped him further in the air. The car came to a rest after skidding across the finish line and caught fire. Initially Newman's condition was described as serious, but non-life threatening.

Roush Racing president Steven Newmark tweeted of a photo of Newman with his daughters and hospital staff and indicated the staff's care and hard work were critical to Newman's quick recovery. The nature of his injuries has still not been revealed, but no braces or casts were seen on Newman as he walked away. There are also no visible burns.

Newman is a well-known and respected driver in NASCAR’s top series, having raced since 2002. He has 18 career wins, including the 2008 Daytona 500.

Just four days before the crash, Newman and his wife Krissie revealed that they were separating.