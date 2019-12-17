Sam Hunt Performing on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

Sam Hunt will close 2019 and kick off 2020 by performing on a long-running television staple. The country superstar will hit the stage in Times Square to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.

Ryan Seacrest announced the lineup for the annual television broadcast in a tweet on Tuesday morning (Dec. 17), writing that the program is "going big for the new decade." In addition to Hunt, the Times Square lineup will include Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morissette with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

Actress and sometimes country singer Lucy Hale will join Seacrest to co-host the broadcast, which airs live from Times Square beginning at 8PM ET on ABC. The spot will mark Hunt's first national TV appearance since his DUI arrest in November. The singer-songwriter recently released a new single, "Kinfolks," from his much-anticipated sophomore album, which is set for release in 2020. Hunt has indicated that he will tour extensively in the coming year.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will also air live from Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles in 2019. Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and Blanco Brown are part of the lineup announced for the Los Angeles broadcast, which Ciara is set to host. Paula Abdul, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED are also part of that lineup.

Billy Porter will host the New Orleans broadcast, joined by Sheryl Crow and Usher, while the Jonas Brothers are set to hold down the Miami show to welcome the new year.