Sean Stemaly's new video for "Last Night All Day" is perfectly timed for a release on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), but fans are getting to see it a day early in this Taste of Country exclusive.

The country music newcomer is signed to Big Loud, and he's been working on his debut tracks with Nashville super-producer Joey Moi, whose credits include Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen. The Kentucky native was raised in Indiana, and he comes by his country credibility honestly, counting Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean among his influences.

Now based in Nashville, he's synthesized all of those influences and more into his own pop-and rock-influenced brand of contemporary country music, which juxtaposes clean, snappy production with strong pop-influenced melodies and progressive instrumentation for a sound all his own.

Stemaly worked on the very cleverly shot and edited video for "Last Night All Day" in Nashville with director Justin Clough, and he's pleased with the results, which you can view by clicking on the clip at the top of the story.

“I always look forward to making music videos," he tells us. "I’m still new to it, so I just I embrace that and have fun with it."

"The day we filmed was freezing cold in Nashville and my fingers were numb during all of the outdoor scenes, but it was worth it," Stemaly recalls. "I’m pumped to put this one out because it shows a different take on the story behind the song, something I didn’t expect when we recorded it. 'Last Night All Day' is so special to me because it sounds different from anything else I’ve done – which is also what I love about it. You can listen to it in the truck and on the dance floor, it’s one of those songs to crank up loud and have a good time to. I want to thank Justin Clough and his team for killing it on this shoot, my team at Big Loud for always being top notch, and most of all thank the fans that have been listening. This one’s for y’all.”

Stemaly has also been spending time developing his live act on the road, sharing stages with artists including Riley Green, Hardy, Lanco, Chris Lane and Wallen, among others. For more information about Sean Stemaly, visit his official website, or keep up with the latest via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Country Music Fans Will Love Riley Green