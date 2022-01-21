Shenandoah Embarking on a 35th Anniversary Tour
The best way to celebrate 35 years of playing music is to do just that: Hit the road and play music. Legendary country group Shenandoah have announced their 35th Anniversary Tour, and the magnitude of the milestone anniversary is not lost on the band.
“To believe we’d still be in the music business, as ever changing as it is, would only come to me in one form: the country music fanbase,” says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. "It’s a wonderful thing to experience while looking out over an audience where the age span is so wide. It is most humbling."
The Grammy Award-winning group plan on reaching deep into their catalog of music to bring fans all of their favorites while on tour. Their setlist will include songs that launched their career in the '80s and '90s, like "The Church on Cumberland Road" and "Next to You, Next to Me." It will truly be a journey through Shenandoah's history.
"We have been blessed for the last 35 years with songs that have that spoken power to move people,” Raybon adds, "So we say thank you to the Lord for His strength, the fans for their loyalty, the songwriters for great songs and the producers that helped them come to life. It’s made this 35 years a road trip I would have hated to miss."
Shenandoah's 35th Anniversary Tour Dates:
Feb. 11 - Sulpher Springs, Texas @ Sulpher Springs High School
Feb. 12 - Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino
Feb. 18 - Spring, Texas @ Rowdys Spring
Mar. 12 - Fort Meyers, Fla. @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
Mar. 13 - Vero Beach, Fla. @ Firefighters Indian River
Mar. 25 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Music Hall
Apr. 6 - Green Cove Springs, Fla. @ Clay County Fairgrounds
Apr. 30 - Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
May 13 - Kenney, Texas @ Kenney Store Catering
May 14 - Gail, Texas @ Coyote Country Store
May 20 - Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Country Tonite Theatre
June 4 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's
June 11 - Nevada, Mo. @ Bushwhacker Days
June 14 - Eminence, Mo. @ Cross Country Trail Rides
June 16 - Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot
June 17 - Stockdale, Texas @ Watermelon Jubilee
July 3 - Alvarado, Texas @ M7 Arena
July 4 - Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Balloon Fiesta Park
July 9 - New Salem, North Dakota @ ND Country Fest 2022
July 22 - McCook, Neb. @ Red Willow County Fair
July 23 - Hannibal, Mo. @ Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival 2022
July 29 - Cookeville, Tenn. @ Dogwood Park
Aug. 5 - McMinnville Ore. @ Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo
Aug. 13 - Hot Springs, Ark. @ Magic Springs Water & Theme Park
Aug. 26 - Gray, Tenn. @ Appalachian Fair
Aug. 30 - Hamilton, Mont. @ Ravalli County Fair Ground
Sept 17 - Cowan, Tenn. @ Fall Heritage Festival 2022
Oct. 7 - Gainesboro, Tenn. @ Dailey And Vincent's American Made Music Festival
Oct. 15 - Lebanon, Ohio @ Warren Country Fairgrounds