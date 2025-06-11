10 Great Sierra Ferrell Songs for New Fans to Start With

The first impression many fans get of Sierra Ferrell, at least when they see her live, is often based on her theatrical, vintage and colorful outfits. But her songs might be even more colorful and layered.

A West Virginia native who grew up listening to alt rock and joined a Grateful Dead cover band in her teens, Ferrell soon adopted a nomadic musical style. She traveled around hopping freight trains, hitchhiking and living on the road, establishing a busking presence in cities like New Orleans.

That lifestyle earned her some incredible songwriting material, but it also took a toll. The singer has opened up about a period of intense drug addiction that almost killed her multiple times.

Fortunately, Ferrell was ultimately able to kick her drug dependence, and in the late 2010s and early 2020s her musical career also elevated to the next level. She signed a record deal, and in 2021, she released her first major-label album, Long Time Coming.

She's been prolific since then, releasing her own projects and collaborating with everyone from Zach Bryan to Shaboozey to Joe Jonas.

Though Ferrell's music has carried serious weight in the Americana scene for years, she's also currently starting to branch further, performing as an opening act on Post Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour along with Jelly Roll. In 2025, her Trail of Flowers album and songs also earned her an impressive four Grammy wins.

If you're new to Ferrell's music, keep scrolling for Taste of Country's primer on this eclectic, unconventional rising star.