Poll: What’s the Best Country Song Named After a Woman?
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
Brett Eldredge is releasing a new song called "Gabrielle." It’s a story about love that basically didn’t work out, and we have certainly all been there.
When it comes to country music, there’s no a shortage of songs with a woman's name in the title. My personal favorite would have to be "My Maria" by Brooks & Dunn. That song has a sound to it that brings a smile to my face, even though I’ve never dated anyone named Maria.
What about you? What’s your favorite country song with someone’s name in the title?
See 17 Country Stars Who've Admitted to Smoking Marijuana: