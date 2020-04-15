Poll: What’s the Best Country Song Named After a Woman?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Brett Eldredge is releasing a new song called "Gabrielle." It’s a story about love that basically didn’t work out, and we have certainly all been there.

When it comes to country music, there’s no a shortage of songs with a woman's name in the title. My personal favorite would have to be "My Maria" by Brooks & Dunn. That song has a sound to it that brings a smile to my face, even though I’ve never dated anyone named Maria.

What about you? What’s your favorite country song with someone’s name in the title?