Steve Moakler's new single finds him reflecting on how quickly time slips away. The singer-songwriter reminds us all to seize each day in his new song, "Numbered."

"You breathe in, and you breathe out / The sun's up, then it goes down / There's times you get to live and times you just get through / Every long kiss, every heartbreak / Every bullseye, every mistake / Guess we decide just what they all add up to / It feels a little sweeter going by, soon as you realize / These days are numbered," he sings in the chorus. The song's gently rolling, acoustic-driven cadence is a perfect match for the sensitive subject matter and Moakler's understated vocal performance.

“The idea for this song came to me one night when I found myself rushing through reading my boys a bedtime story… I was kinda hit with this conviction that these days are gonna be gone before I know it and that I want to soak ‘em up while I can," Moakler tells us. " The word 'Numbered' came to my mind as I realized that was true for so much of life. It’s gonna be the last track on the album because it feels to me like the kind of song that credits could roll over at the end of a movie.”

Moakler first carved out success as a songwriter in Nashville before gaining traction as an artist. He co-wrote Dierks Bentley's 2015 single "Riser," and Reba McEntire, Joe Nichols, Ashley Monroe and Kellie Pickler are among the other artists who've cut his songs.

"Numbered" appears on Moakler's upcoming seventh solo album, Make a Little Room, which is slated for release on Aug. 12. Finding time for the most important aspects of one's life is an idea that runs throughout the project.

"It really is the overarching theme of the record," Moakler says in a statement. "You can hang it all on that, this shift toward what ultimately matters. It’s the people around you and the little things. Having some margin in your life, and some space for magic to happen."

Make a Little Room is currently available for pre-add and pre-save across a wide variety of digital music providers.

