Steve Moakler and his wife, Gracie, are expecting their second child!

The couple announced the joyous news in a post to Moakler's Facebook page on Dec. 19, enlisting Santa Claus for a pair of pictures to let fans know.

In the first picture above, Santa points to Gracie's belly, beaming, while Moakler flanks her on the other side holding their son, Jackson Thomas Moakler. The couple welcomed Jackson in January of 2019, so the news of their second child comes less than a year later.

In the second photo, Moakler and Santa share an enthusiastic high-five as Gracie places her hands on her belly and Jackson, clad in an adorable ensemble of jeans and a red-and-black plaid shirt, looks off to one side.

"When Santa tells you that you’ve got ANOTHER one on the way," Moakler writes to accompany the pictures, adding that they are expecting their second child "in the summer of 2020!!"

Moakler is a highly respected Nashville-based songwriter whose cuts include songs from Reba McEntire, Ashley Monroe, Jake Owen and more. He collaborated with Travis Meadows on Dierks Bentley's "Riser," the title song of Bentley's acclaimed 2014 album.

The Pittsburgh native has also released a string of projects as an artist, including several EPs under the auspices of his own Free the Birds imprint. He released a well-received album titled Steel Town in 2017 via Soundly Music and teamed with Creative Nation in 2018 for a project titled Born Ready. His singles include "Suitcase," "Wheels" and "Born Ready."

Moakler and his wife have not yet shared the sex of their second child.