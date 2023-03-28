The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was filled with some of the biggest names in music on Monday night (March 27) for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Among those guests was Taylor Swift, who wore her love for Keith Urban on her sleeve.

Urban was on hand to perform his songs "Brown Eyes Baby" and "Somewhere in My Car," and during his mini-set, the camera panned to Swift as she swayed along.

She couldn't help but sing along to the latter, either — the cute moment was captured and shared in a clip on social media:

It's clear that the "Shake It Off" singer is a fangirl for Urban.

The two have a bit of history, too, as they have collaborated on a few songs. In 2013, both artists joined Tim McGraw on his song "Highway Don't Care." Swift then enlisted Urban for her song "That's When (Taylor's Version)" that was released in 2021 as part of her Fearless album re-release.

And who could forget when the pop star brought Urban out as a surprise guest on her 1989 World Tour? The duo sang his songs "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" and "Somebody Like You."

Although the iHeartRadio Music Awards focus mainly on genres other than country music, they do include a handful of country-specific awards: Country Song of the Year, Country Artist of the Year, Best New Country Artist and Country Album of the Year.

Cole Swindell took home the trophy for Country Song of the Year with "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," while Morgan Wallen was named Country Artist of the Year, Cody Johnson was awarded Best New Artist and Luke Combs's Growin' Up album won Country Album of the Year.