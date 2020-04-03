The Band Steele look to a thread of copper coil to quiet their demons. More specifically, the country duo look to what the metal helps produce in their new single, "Copper Coil." A lyric video for the song is available for the first time during this Taste of Country premiere.

"Copper Coil" is a dramatic moonshining country song that dives deep into the experience of taking a stiff shot. Bo Steele and Ben Rubino built a fiddle and guitar arrangement around a lyric that asks for freedom. While not a song about heartbreak, heartbreak could be one of the demons plaguing the men on this newest song from the Alabama natives.

"Copper coil, won't you rain on me / Let this shine speak to me / Let it lie, let it lie / Til I lie on the floor / Copper coil, won't you set me free," they sing at the chorus. References to Johnny Cash and his troubled music helps paint a troublesome picture in the second verse. Fire, dark skies and mystery set the tone in this lyric video.

Steele and Rubino are two high school friends from Winston County, Ala. They first began performing together as teenagers and signed with New York-based Fire River Records in 2015. To date they've released six singles to radio, including one to country radio. They've also done an extensive military tour.