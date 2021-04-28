It's been over a year since the Cadillac Three hit the road for a tour, due to COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. And while a return to live music would be cause to celebrate in itself, the trio have another, even more exciting reason to mark the occasion: It's their 10th anniversary of being a band.

Rolling Stone reports that the Cadillac Three will kick off their next round of live shows beginning on June 11, at the Country Thunder Iowa festival. The band will then embark on a rigorous touring calendar that will last through the fall, wrapping on Nov. 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

It'll be the first time the bandmates have played a show in front of fans since the 2020 C2C Festival, which took place in March of that year.

"We can't wait to celebrate 10 years as a band by getting back on the road this year," drummer Neil Mason explains to Rolling Stone. "Our appreciation for playing shows — and for our fans — has never been higher than it is right now, and we can't wait to bring 14 months of pent-up energy to stages all over America."

Despite being unable to play for fans in person, the Cadillac Three have kept busy over the course of the past year, dropping their hard-rocking Country Fuzz album in February of 2020 followed by the surprise release of Tabasco & Sweet Tea that October. The band also helmed a series of Country Fuzz Presents livestream shows, which benefitted the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

See below for a complete list of tour dates from the Cadillac Three in 2021.

The Cadillac Three 2021 Tour Dates:

June 11 — Forest City, Iowa @ Country Thunder Iowa

June 12 — Eustis, Neb. @ Eustis Wurst Tag Festival

June 18 — North Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest

June 19 — Roanoke, Va. @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges

June 25 — New Braunfels, Texas @ Gruene Hall

June 26 — Houston, Texas @ The Armadillo Palace

July 9 — Pueblo, Colo. @ Bands in the Backyard

July 29 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

July 30 — Taylorville, Ill. @ South Fork Dirt Riders

July 31 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon

Aug. 5 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ WE Fest

Aug. 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Aug. 14 — Maryville, Tenn. @ The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

Aug. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Grand

Aug. 26 — Champaign, Ill. @ The City Center at Fat City

Aug. 27 — West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens

Sept. 1 — Nashville, Tenn @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 3 — Fort Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive

Sept. 4 — Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato

Sept. 9 — Wichita, Kan. @ Wave

Sept. 11 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Sept. 15 — State College, Penn. @ Stage West

Sept. 16 — Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s Pub

Sept. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept.18 — Portland, Maine. @ Aura

Sept.24 — Franklin, Ohio @ JD Legends

Sep. 25 — Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo

Nov. 5 — Iowa City, Iowa @ First Avenue Club

Nov. 6 — Bloomington, Ind. @ Bluebird Nightclub

Nov. 11 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Nov. 12 — Dothan, Ala. @ National Peanut Festival

Nov. 13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags Savannah

Nov. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation