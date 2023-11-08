Jelly Roll took the stage to perform a new live rendition of the Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), and he imbued the classic song with a gospel element.

Jelly Roll took the stage at the 2023 CMA Awards to sing the Judds classic, which the duo of Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd released in 1990 as the second single from the album of the same title.

Pop singer K. Michelle joined the rising country superstar for the performance, which aired live on ABC on Wednesday night. The pair previously joined together to sing the classic country hit on the Judds tribute album.

The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge" Lyrics:

I'd gladly walk across the desert with no shoes upon my feet / To share with you the last bite of bread I had to eat / I would swim out to save you, in your sea of broken dreams / When all your hopes are sinking, let me show you what love means

CHORUS:

Love can build a bridge / Between your heart and mine / Love can build a bridge / Don't you think it's time? / Don't you think it's time?

I would whisper love so loudly, every heart could understand / That love and only love can join the trials of man / I would give my heart's desire so that you might see / The first step is to realize that it all begins with you and me

REPEAT CHORUS

When we stand together / It's our finest hour / We can do anything (anything), anything (anything) / Keep believin' in the power

REPEAT CHORUS TWICE

Love and only love

Love and only love

