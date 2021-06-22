Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and a few other country artists are among the acts from all genres paying tribute to the legendary rock band Metallica on a new project. The Metallica Blacklist collects more than four dozen artists, all covering their favorite song from Metallica's lauded self-titled album from 1991, more commonly known as The Black Album.

A total of 53 artists took part in sessions for The Metallica Blacklist. In addition to Stapleton and Guyton, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and the folk-rock band Goodnight, Texas are the project's country, Americana and folk ambassadors. The list of participating artists also includes, among many others, Miley Cyrus, Weezer, J Balvin and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

As the list of artists involved in The Metallica Blacklist is so vast, fans will hear several different takes on each of The Black Album's 12 songs. Isbell's version of "Sad But True" is one of seven included on the project, while Pardi is one of four artists to tackle "Wherever I May Roam." Goodnight, Texas are the only act to perform "Of Wolf and Man," but Guyton, Rucker and Stapleton each sing "Nothing Else Matters" — three of a dozen artists who do.

All profits from sales of The Metallica Blacklist will be split between Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation and a charity selected by each artist. Stapleton is supporting his own Outlaw State of Kind, Guyton is working with the United Negro College Fund, Isbell is helping the Nashville Rescue Mission, Pardi is teamed with the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, Rucker is supporting the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, and Goodnight, Texas are working with the NAACP's Empowerment Programs.

Due out on Sept. 10, The Metallica Blacklist is available on both vinyl and CD, and as a digital download. Find more details at Metallica.com.

The Black Album is Metallica's fifth studio album, and saw the band adopt a slight change in style. The critically acclaimed record is Metallica's best-selling project to date: It's been certified a whopping 16-times platinum and spent four consecutive weeks atop the all-genre Billboard 200 — Metallica's first No. 1 album on that chart. Its five singles — "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters," "Wherever I May Roam" and "Sad But True" — are among the band's best-known songs.

