‘The Road’ Contestant Billie Jo Jones Drops ‘Why You Gotta Be So Cowboy’ Dance Remix [Exclusive Premiere]

Billie Jo Jones is dropping a dance remix of "Why You Gotta Be So Cowboy," and the new release coincides with some very big news for the country singer.

“Buckle up, everyone! I'm beyond excited (and relieved) to finally share my big secret,” Jones says. “You’ll be seeing me on the upcoming TV show, The Road, premiering on CBS and Paramount+ this fall. Prepare yourselves for an amazing ride — I promise it's worth the wait!”

Jones' latest release puts a more contemporary spin on "Why You Gotta Be So Cowboy," but it also still leans into traditional instruments including banjo and fiddle for a fun, very entertaining track:

Jones has made some major inroads at country radio in her native Texas, and she's also shared stages with artists including Deana Carter, Gene Watson, Linda Davis, the Oak Ridge Boys, Justin Moore, Wade Bowen, Pat Green, Sammy Kershaw, Shenandoah, Billy Bob Thornton, Ray Price and more.

The Road is a reality competition produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton, with Gretchen Wilson serving as "tour manager."

Twelve contestants will compete each week for the chance to open for Keith Urban at venues across the country on the show.

In addition to Jones, The Road features Adam Sanders, Blaine Bailey, Briana Adams, Britnee Kellogg, Cassidy Daniels, Channing Wilson, Cody Hibbard, Forrest McCurren, Jenny Tolman, Jon Wood and Olivia Harms.

Jones' "Why You Gotta Be So Cowboy" dance remix officially drops on Friday (June 27). It's currently available for pre-save across a wide variety of digital music providers.

Keep up with Billie Jo Jones news and tour dates via her official website.

The Road is set to premiere in the Fall of 2025. New episodes will air every Sunday at 9PM ET on CBS, with streaming available via Paramount+.

