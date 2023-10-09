The Voice returned for another week of Blind Auditions on Tuesday (Oct. 9), and so did a country contestant from last season.

Al Boogie first appeared on The Voice stage during Season 23, but didn’t impress the judges with his original audition song. For his shot at country redemption, Boogie decided to bring “an old throwback, country banger” with him.

After taking his place center stage, Boogie soon filled the room with the familiar sound of Joe Diffie’s 1994 hit “Pick Up Man.”

The country classic was enough to put a smile on McEntire’s face and to persuade the country legend to press her button, signaling her interest for him to join her team.

Click play below to watch his take on the country staple that left a mark on McEntire.

If only one of the four judges was going to turn, McEntire was the woman for Boogie!

After asking where Boogie drew inspiration from, he explained he was looking at one of them. "Big part of my upbringing was listening to you on the radio."

Horan stated the obvious, calling the new pairing "a match made in heaven."

Speaking directly to the camera, McEntire let everyone know why she was drawn to Boogie during his audition.

"I love Al's voice because I love '90s country music the best and he represented us well. He's got a great voice."

Over the course of the season, McEntire will work with Boogie on finding and perfecting his own country style so that the pair have a chance at claiming the crown for their team.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

