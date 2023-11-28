Monday (Nov. 27) night’s episode of The Voice was action packed. After Reba McEntire's team took the Playoff stage, it was time to hear from Team Gwen Stefani.

Stefani's only got one remaining country contestant -- BIAS -- but he came ready to represent. The Arkansas native selected Larry Fleet's "Where I Find God" as his Playoff track. While workshopping the song, Stefani encouraged BIAS to be more selective with choosing which moment to make an impact. Instead of closing his eyes for the majority of the song, she asked him to be more deliberate with the timing, to create interesting pockets throughout the performance.

Before hitting the stage, BIAS shared that he deliberately wanted to scale back the energy for this particular performance. Instead of deploying the fast paced stage movements he has been becoming known for in the singing competition stage, BIAS wanted to show off a different side of his artistry. Press play below to see BIAS show off by slowing down.

The risk to tone it down during Playoffs seemed to pay off: Stefani’s fellow coach Niall Horan remarked during the feedback round that he enjoyed being able to see the scaled back version of the typically high-octane performer.

At the close of the show, it was announced that BIAS, Kara Tenae and Tanner Massey will advance to represent Team Gwen in the next phase of the competition. Lennon Vanderdoes (Stefani's "Super Save") and Rudi were eliminated.

Season 24 Playoffs continue when The Voice returns tomorrow night (Nov. 28) on NBC.