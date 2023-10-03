&#8216;The Voice:&#8217; Gwen Stefani Swipes Country Contestant From Reba McEntire [Watch]

Country music was well represented during Tuesday night's (Oct. 3) episode of The Voice. During the second night of this week’s Blind Auditions, one country hopeful brought the house down with a rocking version of "Here for the Party" by Gretchen Wilson.

During her time on stage, Jacquie Roar demonstrated confident and powerful vocals that had the judges moving in their seats and pressing their voting buttons. All four judges slammed their buttons before the song came to a close, indicating their interest in Roar joining their teams. Press play below to watch Roar's take on Wilson's classic hit.

From there, the pressure was off of Roar and instead put on judges John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. Each was given the opportunity to plead their case about why Roar should pick their team over everyone else.

While Horan and Legend had plenty of nice things to say, McEntire laid her desire for Roar on thick. She stood up, showed off her fancy award-winning belt buckle and proclaimed that, together, the pair could win the "whole sucker."

While it seemed like Roar was leaning toward McEntire, the singer asked if she could bring her daughter out to help make the choice. From an earlier video package, it was known that Roar’s daughter has a penchant for Stefani and really enjoys her 2004 song, “Rich Girl.”

Stefani’s deep catalog of pop bops was enough to clinch the young fan’s important sway vote, and Roar announced she'd be joining the singer's team.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.

