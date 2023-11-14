The Voice brought a heavy dose of country influence during its latest round of knockouts on Monday night (Nov. 13.)

Because of his busy schedule, Niall Horan was absent from his coaching session with Claudia B., Huntley and Noah Spencer. Thankfully, his team made it easy for his replacements, Dan + Shay, and this season's Mega Mentor, Wynonna Judd.

Claudia B. kicked things off during rehearsals, performing her take on Norah Jones' "Don't Know Why." Instead of offering up constructive criticisms to work on before the actual knockout rounds, Judd summed it up best: “I’m in love with you, I don't have any notes.”

Huntley, who seemed the most star struck to see Judd in the room, brought his own flavor to Bon Jovi’s "Wanted Dead or Alive." His powerful voice inspired Judd to offer up some vocal support of her own and earned the singer a very impressive compliment from the country legend. In a welcoming yet completely serious way, Judd let Huntley know she would be totally open to singing with him in the future, “if you ever need someone to do harmony, you call me.”

Last to hit the rehearsal space stage was Noah Spencer, who picked The SteelDriver's “Where Rainbows Die.” While his voice is more subtle than Claudia B.'s andHuntley's, Judd reassured Spencer that it isn't any less important.

“We need you,” Judd plainly stated, before elaborating that artists like him help cut through all the "noise." Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney agreed, going even further by saying Spencer is a “silent killer” that could win the whole season.

Press play below to watch Claudia B., Huntley and Noah Spencer's final take on their knockout songs.

After seeing all three of his contestants take the stage, it was time for Horan to hear from his fellow judges. All three shared incredibly positive feedback for the three hopefuls. Gwen Stefani questioned how Huntley isn't already on the radio, John Legend applauded Claudia B.'s "musicianship" and creativity, telling the hopeful that he "absolutely loved it."

Lastly, Reba McEntire shared a personal story with Spencer, "I guess the thing I miss the most is sitting on the back porch of my home, and you made me feel that warmth, like I was sitting on that back porch in my porch swing." She continued, "first time it's made me homesick in a while. It really made me feel something."

Horan obviously had a tough call to make and remarked that he wished he wouldn't grow to regret his decision before announcing Huntley the winner of the stacked elimination round.

Thankfully for Claudia B. and Spencer, the roller coaster of emotion didn't stop there! Thanks to a "Steal," McEntire scooped up Spencer for her team, and Horan deployed a "Save" to keep Claudia B. in the running.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.