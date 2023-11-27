The Playoffs are underway on Season 24 of The Voice, and on Monday's (Nov. 27) episode, it was time for Reba McEntire’s team to take the stage.

Her first contestant to step up and fight for the spot on Team Reba was Jordan Rainer.

Both from Oklahoma, Rainer and McEntire have appeared to hit it off from the start. The coach and contestant have consistently celebrated each other while letting their playful personalities show through.

During their workshopping time ahead of this week’s Playoffs, it was more of the supportive same: McEntire describes Rainer as being “totally different” from anything or anyone she has seen on The Voice.

While offering up some tips on how to best deliver her Playoffs song, Little Big Town’s “Boondocks,” McEntire encouraged Rainer to lean into some more vulnerable a capella moments.

After that coaching session, Rainer hit the stage wearing her signature look of all black, with big sunglasses and a hat. She sang confidently from behind a standing microphone while strumming along with the band on her banjo.

McEntire was noticeably choked up while offering up her feedback to the hopeful. She applauded the singer’s ability to remain true to herself while also doing one heck of a job representing Oklahoma.

Rainer pulled it off: At the close of the show, it was announced that she would be advancing to the next phase of the competition alongside her teammates Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar.

Noah Spencer and Ms. Monet (McEntire's "Super Save") were eliminated on Monday. Playoffs will continue when The Voice returns Tuesday night (Nov. 28) on NBC.