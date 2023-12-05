As if competing on a singing competition wasn’t stressful enough, Ruby Leigh of The Voice kicked up the action by tackling a Reba McEntire song in front of Reba McEntire.

During Monday night's (Dec. 4) episode of the show, Leigh was one of 12 contestants singing live in attempts to make it to the Top 9. She decided to really leave it all out on the stage by singing one of McEntire’s classics, “You Lie.”

During her workshopping session with McEntire and this week’s guest mentor, Chance the Rapper, McEntire called it a “range-y sucker” before saying if anyone could do the song proud, it was the 16-year-old.

After hearing her first attempt of the song, like most on the show, Chance the Rapper was taken aback by the young singer’s apparent mastery of the craft at such a young age.

While it wasn’t even her final perfected piece, McEntire was already joking that maybe letting Leigh sing the song wasn’t such a great idea. She asked, “Dang, what if she does it better than me?”

"Yes, she does it better than me, and I am so proud of her," McEntire added later.

If Leigh did one thing, she definitely made McEntire proud! The hopeful commanded the stage in her country garb and made at least one of the coaches cry while delivery the tender lyrics of "You Lie." Press play below to see it for yourself.

At the conclusion of the performance, all eyes were on McEntire to see what she thought of Leigh’s version. McEntire didn't hide how she felt, sharing that Leigh “blew it out of the water.”

Voting for this season launched at the end of the show. Fans are able to vote one time for one artist via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote. Voting results will be announced during Tuesday's (Dec. 5) episode.

Meet Team Reba: The 14 Contestants Reba McEntire Will Coach on Her First Season of 'The Voice' The Blind Auditions are over, and Reba McEntire has officially stocked her team with 14 talented would-be stars! Get to know The Voice contestants on Team Reba this season. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak