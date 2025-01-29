‘The Voice': Popular Team Blake Member Dies by Suicide

Season 6 The Voice finalist Ryan Whyte Maloney has died. The singer was part of Blake Shelton's team that year and gave a final performance alongside Morgan Wallen during the finale.

In fact, Whyte Maloney recalled that performance just last week, calling it the best time of his life in a post to social media.

Ryan Whyte Maloney was a singer and multi-instrumentalist from Traverse City, Mich.

He auditioned with "Lights" by Journey and earned a four-chair turn before choosing Team Blake.

Earlier this month he celebrated his 44th birthday.

People confirmed Whyte Maloney died by suicide on Tuesday (Jan. 28), citing the Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas). He was out at the bar celebrating the night prior and enjoyed something of a residency at Shelton's Ole Red bar and restaurant in Las Vegas.

"Ryan, what the bro?! We loved you. We just saw you at Ole Red on Friday … love you dude," one fan writes on his Instagram page.

After his audition, Whyte Maloney won the Battle Round of The Voice with a performance of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It" and then won a second round with a version of "Easy" by Rascal Flatts. His time on the show ended during the Playoff Round, when he sang Shinedown's "Second Chance."

"I literally woke up every day for a year and practiced this song," he wrote on Instagram, about "Easy," "and I had my mindset that I would sing this on television well fast-forward I did it."

That was one of several posts related to The Voice he sent this month. Most recent was his performance of Kenny Chesney's "Summertime" with Wallen and more. A day prior he revealed where he was in life at the moment of the audition.

"I was in a dire state during filming," Whyte Maloney says. "Struggling financially, resorting to meager scraps for sustenance from the hotel garbage and hallways, while those around me reveled carefreely (sic) with their family like they were on vacation, I stood there, trembling with fear, merely surviving."

Prior to The Voice, Whyte Maloney was part of a band and worked as a solo musician, songwriter and producer. His most-streamed song o Spotify is called "Every Car You Chase," released in 2020.

