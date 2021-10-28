This Texas Baker Makes Amazingly Realistic Animal Cakes [Pictures]
Meet the Texas baker who makes incredibly realistic animal, food and Disney cakes.
Dusty Sinclair is a self-taught baker from Texas who makes cakes that might make you question, "Wait, is that a real fish?"
Take a look at some of this Texas baker's lifelike work, including cakes that look like a rattlesnake, deer and even a taco!
Texas Baker's Amazingly Realistic Animal Cakes
Check out Dusty Sinclair's amazing cakes, below!
