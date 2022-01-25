Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band are just a few of the acts slated to join the lineup of the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on May 7. The event will take place at Austin, Texas' Moody Center, a newly-constructed arena venues that seats over 15,000.

Other performers include Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Cody Johnson and Scotty McCreery, with more acts yet to be announced. Radio personality Bobby Bones will host the festival.

In addition to performing on the big stage, Rhett is planning to give an intimate performance at a VIP event that also includes complimentary food and beverages. In order to gain access to this exclusive event, fans can add a Capitol One Access Pass to their ticket purchase.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 4 at 1PM ET. Prior to that, there will be a special pre-sale for Capitol One cardholders between Feb. 1 - Feb. 3.

2022 marks the ninth iHeartCountry Festival; like most other large gathering events, the 2020 iteration of the fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's lineup included Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce and many other artists.

It's a big year for all the A-List performers joining the 2022 lineup: Rhett's got not one but two albums scheduled to drop this year, and just days before the iHeartCountry Festival lineup was revealed, he announced his headlining Bring the Bar to You Tour.

Meanwhile, Underwood enjoyed big end-of-year numbers in 2021, with her gospel project, My Savior, landing among the Top 10 highest-selling country albums for the year. For her part, Morris just dropped a new single, "Circles Around This Town," and by the time the iHeartCountry Festival rolls around, she'll have a brand new album out: Her Humble Quest project is set to drop in March.