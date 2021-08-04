Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will together star in a new TV series, 1883. The show, which will air on Paramount+, is a prequel to the Emmy-nominated show Yellowstone.

1883, per a press release, follows the Duttons — James (McGraw) and Margaret (Hill) and their family — as they head West. They'll be joined by Sam Elliott, who will portray Shea Brennan — described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past" — and additional, to-be-announced cast members.

"This is truly a dream job ... The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life," says McGraw. "As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

Adds Hill, "This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life."

Per a press release, 1883 is "a stark retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana." Taylor Sheridan is the show's creator, and 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions are serving as production partners; Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari are executive producing.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” says Elliott. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Adds McGraw, "Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity." Hill, meanwhile, says she is "humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Both Hill and McGraw, in addition to their decades-long country music careers, have acting experience. She, most famously, portrayed Sarah Sunderson in 2004's The Stepford Wives, but she also executive produced Kellie Picker's daytime TV talk show Pickler and Ben; he, meanwhile, has taken roles in The Blind Side, Four Christmases, Flicka and more.

Yellowstone, which debuted on the Paramount Network in 2018, has been renewed for a fourth season. It's expected to begin airing in late 2021.

