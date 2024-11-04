A Sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1990 NASCAR Film Could Be Revving Up

Tom Cruise might be taking a few more laps around the racetrack! The actor is reportedly in talks to reboot his 1990 film Days of Thunder for a sequel.

Per Variety, Cruise is involved in very early negotiations to bring the racing storyline back to life, as is the film's original producer, Jerry Bruckheimer. Confirmation of the sequel or any other cast members returning for the project is not confirmed.

While the news is exciting for fans of the original film, it could be a bit before it hits the big screen. The Academy Award winner is in the midst of a handful of other projects, like Mission: Impossible 8 and another installment of Top Gun, among others.

What Is Days of Thunder About?

Days of Thunder follows Cole Trickle (Cruise) as he gets his first shot to drive in a NASCAR race. Trickle it a bit of a daredevil with a hot temper that gets him in trouble. If he wants to win, he'll have to settle down a bit.

The film stars Cruise alongside Robert Duvall and Nicole Kidman. This was the first time Cruise and Kidman had met, which eventually led to a romance and an 11-year marriage between 1990 and 2001. The pair share two children: Isabella and Connor.

Kidman would move on eventually and marry Keith Urban. The two are still married to this day with two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith. Cruise was married to Katie Holmes from 2006-2012. They also have a child together named Suri.