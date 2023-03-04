Tom Petty's beach house in Malibu has sold for above asking price, and pictures show a luxury home that offers stunning views of the ocean.

Petty's 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom beach house in Malibu originally went on the market for $9.85 million, and according to online property sites, it sold for $10.25 million in a deal that closed on Feb. 28.

The listing for the lavish beach house called it a "masterpiece in wood, brick and stone," touting its "appeal, abundant views and cabin-like ambiance."

The late rocker's former beach house centers around a great room that comprises the living room and kitchen, separated by an oversized fireplace with a floor-to-ceiling brick chimney. The house features high ceilings, paneling and wood plank floors. A glass wall at the rear of the residence leads to a deck that runs the entire width of the house and offers sweeping ocean views, providing seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living with steps directly down to the beach.

The property also features a private brick porch and a separate guest house/recording studio, and it offers 66 feet of beach frontage, as well as security and solar systems.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Tom Petty's Malibu beach house, and keep scrolling to see inside luxurious properties belonging to Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

