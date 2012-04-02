Top 40 Country Songs – April 2012

Four songs in the Top 10 of the Taste of Country Top 40 for April 2012 are from artists with new music in stores over the next 31 days. Rascal Flatts, Kip Moore and Carrie Underwood all have big hits that fans are tripping over each other to buy. But none of those artists have the No. 1 song on this list.

Debuting on the Top 40 this month are new songs from Hunter Hayes and the Band Perry, plus one from a pop star who's finally given in and gone country. Kelly Clarkson starts the list off at No. 40 with a countrified version of 'Mr. Know It All.'

Scroll through to find your favorite song on the list, which is assembled using current Billboard chart data, sales figures, staff reviews and reader opinions.

