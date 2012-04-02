Top 40 Country Songs &#8211; April 2012

Top 40 Country Songs – April 2012

Ethan Miller (3), Getty Images

Four songs in the Top 10 of the Taste of Country Top 40 for April 2012 are from artists with new music in stores over the next 31 days. Rascal Flatts, Kip Moore and Carrie Underwood all have big hits that fans are tripping over each other to buy. But none of those artists have the No. 1 song on this list.

Debuting on the Top 40 this month are new songs from Hunter Hayes and the Band Perry, plus one from a pop star who's finally given in and gone country. Kelly Clarkson starts the list off at No. 40 with a countrified version of 'Mr. Know It All.'

Scroll through to find your favorite song on the list, which is assembled using current Billboard chart data, sales figures, staff reviews and reader opinions.

    40. Kelly Clarkson - 'Mr. Know It All'

    'Stronger
    39. Josh Thompson - 'Comin' Around'

    'Change'
    38. Thomas Rhett - 'Something to Do With My Hands'

    Thomas Rhett - EP
    37. Hunter Hayes - 'Wanted'

    'Hunter Hayes'
    36. Dustin Lynch - 'Cowboys and Angels'

    Cowboys and Angels (Acoustic Version) - Single
    35. Love and Theft - 'Angel Eyes'

    'Love and Theft'
    34. Andy Gibson - 'Wanna Make You Love Me'

    Wanna Make You Love Me - Single
    33. Toby Keith - 'Beers Ago'

    'Clancy's Tavern'
    32. Ronnie Dunn - 'Let the Cowboy Rock'

    'Ronnie Dunn'
    31. Thompson Square - 'Glass'

    'Thompson Square'
    30. The Farm - 'Home Sweet Home'

    The Farm Inc.
    29. The Band Perry - 'Postcard From Paris'

    'The Band Perry'
    28. Casey James - 'Let's Don't Call it a Night'

    'Casey James'
    27. Alan Jackson - 'So You Don't Have to Love Me Anymore'

    So You Don't Have to Love Me Anymore - Single
    26. Jana Kramer - 'Why You Wanna'

    Why You Wanna (In the Style of Jana Kramer) [Karaoke Version] - Single
    25. Chris Cagle - 'Got My Country On'

    'Back in the Saddle'
    24. Dierks Bentley - 'Home'

    'Home'
    23. Rodney Atkins - 'He's Mine'

    'Take a Back Road'
    22. Gloriana - '(Kissed You) Good Night'

    'A Thousand Miles Left Behind'
    21. Lauren Alaina - 'Georgia Peaches'

    'Wildflower'
    20. Craig Morgan - 'This Ole Boy'

    'This Ole Boy'
    19. Zac Brown Band - 'No Hurry'

    'You Get What You Give'
    18. Tim McGraw - 'Better Than I Used to Be'

    'Emotional Traffic'
    17. Brantley Gilbert - 'You Don't Know Her Like I Do'

    'Halfway to Heaven'
    16. Eli Young Band - 'Even if it Breaks Your Heart'

    'Life at Best'
    15. Josh Turner - 'Time is Love'

    'Punching Bag'
    14. Jake Owen - 'Alone With You'

    'Barefoot Blue Jean Night'
    13. Taylor Swift - 'Ours'

    'Speak Now'
    12. Montgomery Gentry - 'Where I Come From'

    'Rebels Without a Cause'
    11. Lady Antebellum - 'Dancin' Away With My Heart'

    'Own the Night'
    10. George Strait - 'Love's Gonna Make it Alright'

    'Here for a Good Time'
    9. Rascal Flatts - 'Banjo'

    'Changed'
    8. Luke Bryan - 'Drunk on You'

    'Tailgates and Tanlines'
    7. Kip Moore - 'Somethin' 'Bout a Truck'

    'Up All Night'
    6. Jason Aldean - 'Fly Over States'

    'My Kinda Party'
    5. Eric Church - 'Springsteen'

    'Cheif'
    4. Blake Shelton - 'Drink on It'

    'Red River Blue'
    3. Miranda Lambert - 'Over You'

    'Four the Record'
    2. Carrie Underwood - 'Good Girl'

    'Blown Away'
    1. Lee Brice - 'Woman Like You'

    'Hard 2 Love'
Did Your Favorite Songs Make Our April 2012 List?

What would you add to our list of the Top 40 Country Songs for April 2012? Let us know in the comments section below.

