The No. 1 video on Vevo's list of the Top 10 Country Music Videos of 2020 is a reminder of a simpler, sunnier, more carefree time in life. Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi dominate a list shared first exclusively on Taste of Country.

Wallen and Pardi each appear twice on this list of 10 videos. All but two of the music videos support songs that reached the Top 10 on country airplay charts — in fact, there are several chart-toppers on this list, including "Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert, "One Beer" by Hardy and friends and "Hard to Forget" by Sam Hunt.

The No. 1 video found below didn't win any awards in 2020, but it captured a life we all would love to return to soon. Can you guess?

Wallen's "7 Summers" and Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus' "This Is Us" are the outliers on this list of the top videos, but the Tennessee native's newest music video seems destined for the kind of all-platform success as his other video found below. Collaborative efforts were huge in 2020, with three of the Top 10 videos featuring more than one star artist, and at least one video featuring three!

Vevo's Top 10 Country Music Videos of 2020:

10. Morgan Wallen, "7 Summers" (Lyric Video)

9. Parker McCollum, "Pretty Heart" (Official Music Video)

8. Jon Pardi, "Ain't Always the Cowboy" (Official Music Video)



7. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson), "One Beer" (Official Music Video)

6. Miranda Lambert, "Bluebird" (Official Video)

5. Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, "This Is Us" (Official Video)

4. Morgan Wallen, "More Than My Hometown" (Official Music Video)

3. Sam Hunt, "Hard to Forget" (Official Music Video)

2. "Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can’t Fix" (Official Music Video)

1. Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" (Official Music Video)