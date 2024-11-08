Tucker Wetmore was the latest guest on Taste of Country Nights: On Demand, where he spoke with host Evan Paul about his new EP and how life has been lately as a rising country star.

Wetmore went viral on social media with his song "Wind Up Missin' You" before he tried his hand at country radio. He's since spun that online attention into a budding country music career.

He's already played shows with Luke Bryan, and he's slated to hit the road on Thomas Rhett's Better in Boots Tour in 2025.

When asked who he has learned from most — and which stars have helped him along the way — Wetmore revealed that some real heavy-hitters in country music have taking a liking to him.

"Jelly Roll texts me sometimes," the newcomer shares. "Like, 'Hey, dude, I just wanna catch up on ya, I know it's crazy, how you doing?'"

"... and that's all he will say," Wetmore continues. "I'm like, 'Man, I'm kinda struggling with this, I'm kinda struggling with this. How you doing?' He'll be like, 'Man, I'm going through this stuff.'"

Wetmore describes the feeling of getting those texts from Jelly Roll as being "cool" that he — a big and very busy star — would take the time to reach out to him.

He says sometimes Jason Aldean will text him, too.

"Jason Aldean, same with him, ya know? It's cool to feel welcome and it's cool to feel like I'm part of the cool crowd.

When asked if Aldean and Jelly text from iPhones or Androids, Wetmore confirms they're both blue bubble texters (iPhone users). As for their texting habits? He says Jelly will always text him back, and it's usually back-to-back paragraphs.

