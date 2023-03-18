12 Binge-Worthy TV Shows Country Music Fans Can’t Get Enough Of

Ever notice there are some television shows that just seem to blow up? Shows like Lost, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things, to name a few. Each time a new season drops, social media is consumed with conversations about plot twists, character developments and hidden Easter eggs in each episode.

It's heartwarming to know that through all the entertainment options that are available, we can still rally around a show or two together.

Over the last several decades there have been a few shows that have really resonated with fans of country music. Don't go looking for a common theme among these shows, as there doesn't appear to be one. In fact, the only thing that binds these titles is the fact that so many cowboy boot apologists are tuning in to watch.

In this list there are dramas, reality shows, comedies and even one animated series. Some feature characters with strong moral compasses, while others make you wonder if you're rooting for the wrong guy. A few showcase the cowboy spirit, and others are straight-up redneck in nature. And forget about fairytale happy endings. Some of these are just tragic through and through. We're looking at you, Taylor Sheridan.

Oh, and we can't forget to mention that there are a few country artists directly involved in some of these projects. Reba McEntire, Waylon Jennings and Tim McGraw are just a few names you'll find in the credits. Heck, one series — set in Nashville — features cameos from several country musicians.

Did your favorite show make the list?