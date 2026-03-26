Tyler Nance wasn't far removed from 10-degree nights in a camper trailer when his breakthrough hit "Keeps Me Sane" went viral on TikTok in 2025.

The Missouri-raised fourth generation farmer traveled as a welder in the years prior. Home was wherever he could park the 34-footer. Sometimes life was ... lacking.

So was money.

A bio on Wikipedia states that Nance moved to Kentucky for a bit before Nashville, but talking to Taste of Country he shares that was only because Franklin, Ky. was as close as he could get financially.

It was 60 minutes to town and 90 home (shoutout Nashville traffic) and it took an emotional toll. The feeling was familiar. Nance shares that he's battled mental health struggles his entire life but never new he could talk about it until he was older. Songwriting was an outlet and fans formed a community.

"For me to write down how I feel and to hear other people relate to that," he begins during a CRS conversation with Taste of Country, "I feel like it’s kind of a quid pro quo where I’m doing something for them and they’re doing something for me."

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That loop grew significantly last Friday (March 20) when Nance released Midwest Memoir, a 17-song introduction to his life and influences. Jackson Dean joins him on one highlight track ("Nothing's What It Seems") and the Castellows join him for a new version of "Keeps Me Sane."

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As Ella Langley rehearsed for her CRS New Faces performance next door, Nance spoke with TOC about the uneven road he took to Nashville and the people who (perhaps surprisingly) supported him. There were five things we wanted to know, including what the deal was with his mustache.

5 Great Questions With Tyler Nance

Who are Your Influences?

My grandma, she put me on to … Hank Sr., Hank Jr., Keith Whitley, Conway Twitty, Elvis — the list goes on. I guess the newer influences would be Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers. Their songwriting capability is phenomenal.

Zach, one of his very first songs was the first one I ever learned on guitar. It’s called “God Speed,” off of one of his earlier projects. I had a friend that passed away young and that was her song and so I learned it and I just kept going through those chord progressions. It kind of became second nature. I started writing to him.

You’re a fourth generation farmer from Missouri with a song that went viral. What do older family members think about that? Was anyone skeptical?

My grandpa just texted me this morning … he’s super supportive. My family had their second thoughts on it from the beginning, and I committed to it. I was by myself and made my own decisions.

I dealt with that before music, too, with welding on the road, because no one has done that. I started doing music and signed my distrobution deal, and I flew out to Nashville and they’re like ‘Oh, something’s happening.’ Then I dropped my very first single and it blew up on social media and they’re like, “Well, this is actually happening.”

Why do you think “Keep Me Sane” went viral?

I think the melody is appealing to hear. Also, what it talks about, the question of why do I feel this way. You’re asking God, "Why am I going through this?" But in reality it’s your fault and you’re putting yourself through this stuff, which is something I’ve done consistently through my life is I put myself in stupid situations that I probably shouldn’t have.

If someone was only going to listen to one more song from Midwest Memoir, which song would you suggest?

It’s called “Ways Away.” The song tells a story about where I come from and my transition to living in Nashville. One of the lines is “praying that Cumberland River doesn’t wash my Midwest ways away.” I think that tells the people that no matter what I’m going through and what I accomplish, I always know where I came from.

Tell me the story of the mustache?

I was a junior or senior in high school and I liked Tombstone. I saw it and was like, “I can do that.” I’ve got good mustache genes so I started it and started training it. I kept it and then I’d cut it off, grow it back and cut it off.

Now it’s something people remember.