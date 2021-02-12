Poll: Who’s the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Country Artist?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Valentine's Day is here! When it comes to country music, one of the things that sets the genre apart from all others is the storytelling, and one of the main storylines in a lot of country songs is love.

I was asked the other day which country artist is the ultimate Valentine's Day artist. After thinking about it, there was one clear band that came to mind, right away: Dan + Shay have to be the ultimate Valentine's Day country artists. With songs like "All to Myself," "Speechless," "Nothing Like You" and "10,000 Hours," it's easy to see why.

However, other country artists can certainly fill this bill. Artists like Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, and even Luke Combs would all be solid picks. Combs has a bunch of love-inspired songs like "Lovin' on You," "Beautiful Crazy" and "Better Together." But if you had to pick one artist or group in country music to be the ultimate Valentine's Day country artist, who would it be?