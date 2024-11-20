Shocker! UPS to Lay Off 400 American Workers Right After Christmas

It seems to be downsizing season across major corporations in America. The latest downsizing effort is by UPS, one of the largest shipping companies in America.

In a letter to the Colorado State Rapid Response Coordinator, UPS states they will layoff 404 employees from a Colorado facility on Jan. 15, 2025.

In the letter, UPS states that "due to changing business realities in our network," they are forced to shrink their workforce in and around the Denver area.

How are they going to replace those workers and keep the massive shipping infrastructure in that region intact?

They are going to be doing what a lot of companies are doing, utilizing technology and automation to get the jobs done that humans used to do.

This layoff will affect both union and non-union UPS employees at this particular location.

The decent news for the unionized employees is that those who have seniority at the company will have bumping rights, which basically means that they can apply for other spots within the company.

In that instance, those employees would possibly have to travel farther to a new location to work. If they decide to do so, a job will await them if available.

Country Artists' Last Pre-Fame Regular Jobs — No. 5 Is UNEXPECTED! We all know country artists for being ... well, country artists. But the reality is, they are regular people just like we are. Before fame, they, too, held regular jobs out in the wild. Let's take a look at country artist's last pre-fame regular jobs, and see what they were up to before playing to sold out crowds. Gallery Credit: Evan Rose

PICTURES: See Inside Christina Haack's Gorgeous Nashville Home Christina Hall has listed her gorgeous Nashville home for $4.5 million, and pictures show a stunning property that's both luxurious and down-to-earth. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker