Weirdest Prop Bets for Super Bowl 58

Heads or tails? How long will Reba McEntire sing the National Anthem for? Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged on the field? Are aliens going to invade during the big game? Yup, you can bet on every single one of those things for Super Bowl 2024.

If you have the itch to put some money down this year, you're not alone: More than 30 states now have some form of legalized gambling, and the amount of money being wagered is climbing higher than ever.

According to the American Gaming Association, in 2023 there was 61 percent increase in American adults betting on the Super Bowl, with an estimated 16 billion dollars wagered on the game. That number is expected to climb this year.

One of the more entertaining things to keep an eye on? Prop bets. We grabbed five of the more unique ones from Bovada Sportsbook.

Over/under National Anthem length: 1:28

From the second Reba McEntire gets started until she completes the word "brave," sportsbooks around the world will have a stopwatch in their hand. When Alicia Keys sang the Anthem at Super Bowl 47, it took her 2:36. Chris Stapleton took 2:01 last year.

Oddsmakers must think that McEntire will be a no-muss, no-fuss performer this year.

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach of Super Bowl 58?

The favorite this year is purple (+185), with red (+260) close behind. If you are looking for a longshot, the 'No liquid will be poured' bet is right up your alley at +2000.

Taylor Swift will join Usher during the halftime show and sing "Shake it Off," plus Chiefs win.

Now we are starting to get wild with these. Swift has already said she won't perform with Usher, according to reports, but isn't that what you would say if you wanted to shock the world? This bet sits at +25000, so a 10 dollar bet would land you 2,500.

Chiefs win, Taylor Swift goes to the White House with the team and endorses Biden.

Yes, that is seriously offered. According to the odds (+5000) it has a better shot than her performing at halftime. We saved the longest odds for last.

Las Vegas is invaded by aliens and the game ends in a tie.

The longest shot of them all checks in at +100000.