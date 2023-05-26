Social media influencer Emmie Sperandeo has a long road to recovery ahead of her after a horse-related accident on May 15 on a ranch in Arizona.

Her family reveals that Sperandeo was hospitalized after her horse fell on top of her. According to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses, the 27-year-old social media celeb was moving cattle on the property when her horse "spun and fell on top of her," and she has "for all intents and purposes been unconscious since that event."

“She’s a tough kid,” her father Marino Sperandeo tells People, "but she’s got a long road ahead of her."

Sperando was already recovering from a previous injury in which she was thrown off a horse into the railing of a fence, leaving her with a concussion. Her injuries this time are much worse.

"Emmie sustained at least two skull fractures and is still bleeding from her ears," the fundraising page states. "The neurosurgeon indicated that 3 to 4 more days of monitoring and progress are necessary to give a reasonable prognosis for recovery. Apparently these types of injuries are quite unpredictable."

"Her stay at the hospital will likely be a couple of weeks in duration," the statement continues. "She will remain in ICU for at least 10 more days."

As of May 19, Sperandeo was reported to be in stable condition and regaining consciousness. Her sister Natalie says she is still trying to comprehend what has happened to her.

The "wanderin' buckaroo," as she describes herself on social media, has amassed more than 279K followers on Instagram by sharing stories about her life working on a cattle farm. In addition to caring for the both the animals and the property, she has shared video of herself competing in various rodeo events.