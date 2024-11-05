Malls have had a bumpy time over the last decade or two. Once online retail giants like Amazon came into play — and then a global pandemic — many became vacant shells of the shopping experiences they once were.

A new survey reveals that people visit malls nowadays for two reasons, and neither of them is to shop.

According to Yelp, people are visiting shopping malls nowadays for dining and experiences more than buying things. National chain restaurants like the Cheesecake Factory and California Pizza Kitchen, which often call malls their home, hold 17 of the 25 top categories in mall brands.

The data speaks for itself. Yelp says: "While traditional retail remains important, the focus has shifted towards food and entertainment, with restaurants playing a central role in attracting visitors."

Among the top 25 brands that drive mall visitors are fan-favorites like, Chili's, Starbucks and Olive Garden — mall staples for decades. Yelp trends indicate that people are deciding to go to malls because of a restaurant they like, then after they eat, stroll around and possible look for entertainment.

Entertainment in this case means places like Dave and Buster's, a movie theater or bowling.

In the '80s and '90s, it was the other way around — you would roll to the mall to shop and then hit the food court on your way out. If you were lucky, on a weekend night, your parents might take you out to eat at one of the end-cap mall restaurants. They were considered fancy!

The good news here is that malls are making a comeback, so there will be less deserted giant spaces. Although the reasons why people go to a mall are different now, they are still going.

Yelp further states, "As malls continue to evolve, the integration of dining and entertainment will likely play an increasingly important role in their success."

