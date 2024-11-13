Court Rules Woman Must Return $70K Engagement Ring After Man Called Off Wedding

Court Rules Woman Must Return $70K Engagement Ring After Man Called Off Wedding

Canva

There's a long-standing debate about what happens when an engagement is called off: Who should get to keep the ring?

 

After 65 years of court debates in Massachusetts, a ruling has been made the fate of one very expensive engagement ring.

Could this be the end of the debate forever?

Reuters reports that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has sided with groom Bruce Johnson in his years-long legal battle with his former romantic partner, Caroline Settino.

Johnson was attempting to get back the ring he used to propose to Settino, even though he is the one who ended the relationship.

A little history lesson here:  In the 1930s, lawsuits over the return of engagement rings kind of ended after states started to abolish what they called "Heart Balm" claims, which allowed women to pursue a claim to get a ring back after their engagement was called off.

But the ring-giver won this time, perhaps starting a new trend of lawsuits for ring ownership in relationships gone awry.

This War of the Roses has been going on between this particular couple since 2018. Johnson called off his planned wedding to Settino in 2017 after he suspected she was having an affair.

Between the $70,000 ring and all of the money in legal fees, one can assume that this was a win for Johnson.

23 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants

Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jess

The Best Country Duets | 55 Country Music Hits, Ranked

Country is well known for duets, and there is no shortage of collaborations between men and women, women and women, or two men.

We've cut it down to 55 of country music's best duets over the past several decades, as you'll see here. Find the best Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood duets, plus modern pairings from artists like Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Post Malone and more.

Should Tim McGraw and Faith Hill be No. 1? Or should it be another married country couple?

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know

How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Categories: Country Music News, Wedding News, Weird News

More From Taste of Country